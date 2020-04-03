VIP AUDIO 4/2 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (9/12/1992): Wade Keller and Dave Meltzer discuss Summerslam ’92, WWF trying to prove they could thrive without Hulk Hogan, Bill Watts’s affect on WCW morale (45 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: This is the September 12, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and guest analyst Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter discussing current events in pro wrestling that week including Summerslam fallout and the estimated buyrate, WWF trying to prove they could thrive without Hulk Hogan, Bill Watts’s affect on WCW morale, learning from Japan wrestling scene, and much more.

