VIP AUDIO 4/21 – East Coast Cast #548 (NSFW): Trav and Cam talk wrestlers showing support for justice served, WWE roster cuts, Bianca and Sasha, more (107 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, some wrestlers show their support in justice being served, clearing a very low bar in American society. WWE cut nearly a dozen from the talent roster, leaving many scratching their heads over some of the decisions. Where will folks like Samoa Joe and the Iiconics land? What does it mean when the AEW apologists start finding issues with the creative effort from AEW? Travis gives in and gets a Peacock subscription. Bianca celebrates her big win while Sasha seethes after her big loss. Live calls and much more.

