SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 4/21 - WKH - NXT Ratings Report and AEW Dynamite Review: Darby vs. Jungle Boy, MJF and Jericho dueling promos, Christian vs. Hobbs, Page vs. Starks, more (35 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 35:27 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides details on NXT’s second Tuesday rating and demo numbers followed by a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite including Darby vs. Jungle Boy for the TNT Title, Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti for the Women’s Title, MJF and Chris Jericho dueling promos, Christian vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO