VIP AUDIO 4/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Live edition featuring Kylin and Will Cooling, WWE firings, Super League failure, caller questions on AEW/WWE opportunities, more (134 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, a live call-in edition of The Deep Dive features two guests; first, Kylin from NJ talks the recent personnel moves in WWE, and then Will Cooling returns to talk about the current BritWres scene regarding the recent report, backlash, and the willingness (or lack thereof) to make changes. Finally, after a great return call by Boris from Chicago, Will and Rich talk Super League and how its failure reflected the avarice of the American owners in the EPL, and how they should learn from it.

