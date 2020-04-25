VIP AUDIO 4/25 – WKPWP Interview Classic w/Justin Credible (AD-FREE): (4-23-15) Is the Curb Stomp too dangerous or controversial, what did Sabu mean when he said Taz was exposed in WWE, is he getting WWE Network royalties, Alicia Fox (91 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic with Justin Credible. In this interview, hosted by PWTorch editor Wade Keller, these are topics discussed: Is the Curb Stomp dangerous or too controversial? What did Sabu mean that Taz was exposed in WWE? How has WWE Network affected his royalties? What is the upside of Alicia Fox? Has the art of getting heel heat been lost? And much more with live callers and email topics.

