VIP AUDIO 4/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup (AD-FREE): Drew-Seth contract signing, Triple H Top Ten, Apollo Crews push, Profits tone it down, live callers and emails (120 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They evaluate the Drew-Seth contract signing, Triple H Top Ten, Apollo Crews’ push, the toned down Street Profits, what Liv Morgan meant in her promo, the alarming use of Shayna Baszler so far, the triple threat being called off so quickly, and more with live callers and emails.

