VIP AUDIO 5/1 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): Matt Morgan tells Keller about interactions with Chyna, defines Big Man Style, thoughts on today’s WWE and NXT, live callers and emails (91 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s latest Interview Classic features an interview with “Blueprint” Matt Morgan from April 28, 2016, five years ago this week. He discusses his interactions with Chyna over the years, advice for how to wrestle as a bigger wrestler, thoughts on the current WWE roster and some critiques of their wrestling styles, thoughts on NXT, and more including a mix of live callers and email topics.

