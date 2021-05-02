VIP AUDIO 5/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Ref D.M. Stevens joins to talk art of refereeing, how he got started as a ref, family influence on wrestling fandom, Twitch gaming, more (68 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich hosts D.M. Stevens, a referee on the indy scene based out of New Jersey that hosts the Open Mic Wrestling Night podcast. D.M. talks about his mother’s role in his wrestling fandom, his love of Vegas, how esports expanded his horizons, and the challenge of refereeing MMA/Boxing vs. Wrestling. D.M. concludes with an announcement of his latest upcoming guest – Alex Kane!

Follow DM on Twitter: @refdmstevens

