VIP AUDIO 5/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Dan Kuester returns for a live watch and discussion of hour two of Dark Side of the Ring’s Brian Pillman episode, more (66 min)

May 15, 2021

VIP AUDIO 5/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Dan Kuester returns for a live watch and discussion of hour two of Dark Side of the Ring's Brian Pillman episode, more (66 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, PWTorch contributor Dan Kuester returns to finish the live watch of the Brian Pillman “Dark Side of the Ring.” Rich and Dan discuss their thoughts on the biography, the expansion of the “Dark Side of” franchise to football, the potential for other stories, and how Kim Wood’s subsequent interviews have given a clearer picture of the story.

