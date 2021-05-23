VIP AUDIO 5/22 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including TNA-Impact name change reaction, Ross reacts to Christian’s quick World Title loss, why Nash and not Hall as WWF Champ, Foley return, more (131 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The May 10, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including breakdowns of key stats with ratings for Raw, Tough Enough, and Impact. How might WWE react to more ratings erosion and what could they do to try to reverse the trend? Also Jim Ross adds his analysis to the reaction to Christian’s quick World Title loss. Finally Smackdown spoilers including Over the Edge PPV line-up additions.

•The May 11, 2011 episode features the latest news including the latest on Chris Jericho and Batista potentially returning to WWE, Hulk Hogan’s comments on the TNA brand name, Robert Roode’s mistake, needing to move out of the Impact Zone, and the difference Goldberg might make, plus notes on Trevor Murdoch and UFC’s new insurance for fighters.

•The May 12, 2011 episode features TNA Impact Analysis: Three reveals including return of Mick Foley, Chyna, and Chris Harris, rebranding of show as Impact Wrestling, guilty pleasures, big battle royal, Sacrifice Hype

•The May 13, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Impact ratings, the latest marketing of the Impact Wrestling “Wrestling Matters” campaign including a revealing quote from James Storm, WWE bringing Raw and Smackdown TV to Mexico City, Vince McMahon’s thoughts on promoting young talent, and more.

•The May 15, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format with topics including why Vince McMahon chose Kevin Nash to beat Bob Backlund and have a WWF Title run instead of Scott Hall, why did fans throw garbage into the ring on Nitros but not Raws during the Monday Night Wars, will Sting ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, what if Eric Bischoff had bought the WCW library and name, and more.

•The May 16, 2011 episode features a look at the entire final episode of WWE Raw before the Over the Limit PPV on Sunday including new stips, full line-up, final Cena-Miz angle, and confusing actions by Jack Swagger.

