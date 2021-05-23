News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Ami Moregore (@happypeep) joins to talk about her Women Love Wrestling photog interview series, anatomy of great shots live, beauty in still life, One Million Block Match, more (63 min)

May 22, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ami Moregore (@happypeep) joins to talk about her interview series on WomenLoveWrestling.net, what she’s learned as a photographer, what makes for a good shot, her fandom, the etiquette of ringside photography, the beauty in the violence of the modern hardcore scene via a few selected photos from her collection, how to properly get (and receive) credit for photos with talent/companies, and more!

Support some of Ami’s “Peeps!”:
One Million Block Match via Interspecies Wrestling – https://www.onemillionblocks.com/
New York Wrestling Connection (NYWC) – https://www.nywcwrestling.com/
Dropkick Depression – https://www.dropkickdepression.com/

