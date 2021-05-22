News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/22 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (5-19-16) Kevin Nash in wide-ranging interview on Reigns, NXT, Styles, Monday Night War, NWO comeback in 2002, more (138 min)

May 22, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (5-19-2016). This Interview Classic features PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with Kevin Nash, former WWF and WCW champion, former NWO and Outsider member, former WCW booker, and TNA wrestler. They cover a wide range of topics from his days as WWF Champion, the Monday Night War, the rise of the NWO, the NWO comeback in 2002, his time in TNA, A.J. Styles, Roman Reigns, NXT, and more.

