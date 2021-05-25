SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 5/24 – WKH - WWE Raw Review: Kofi vs. Drew, Asuka vs. Charlotte, Natalya & Tamina vs. Jax & Baszler, Riddle vs. Xavier, Styles vs. Ryker, Shelton vs. Cedric, Humberto vs. Sheamus (36 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 36:09 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw full of matches and fewer backstage interviews than usual. Matches were Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre, Asuka vs. Charlotte, Natalya & Tamina vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, Riddle vs. Xavier Woods, A.J.Styles vs. Ryker, Shelton Benjamin vs. Cedric, and Humberto vs. Sheamus.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO