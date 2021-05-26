VIP AUDIO 5/25 – WKH – The News: Details and analysis of Adnan Virk and WWE parting ways, concerning Raw and Smackdown ratings and demos, Kross-Balor NXT Title match review, WWE front office cutbacks, more (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including details and analysis of Adnan Virk and WWE parting ways, drops in Raw and Smackdown ratings and demos worthy of concern, examining whether crowds returning will help ratings rebound, reaction to the Karrion Kross-Finn Balor NXT Title match and thoughts on the rest of NXT TV show, WWE front office cutbacks, and more.

