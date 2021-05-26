VIP AUDIO 5/25 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Parks talk Virk departure, Ultimate Warrior documentary, WWE returning to fans in stands, AEW PPV, C.M. Punk (87 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, columnist for the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter and host of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Wrestling Night in America.” They discuss Adnan Virk’s departure including why he was hired and what caused his departure, extensive thoughts on the strengths and weaknesses of A&E’s Ultimate Warrior documentary and how they feel about Warrior’s “redemption story,” WWE returning to fans in stands and whether they should be nervous about fans returning, AEW Double or Nothing PPV thoughts including which match is actually the main attraction or main event of the show, some thoughts C.M. Punk’s impact if he were to return and whether AEW or WWE would be a better fit, some Raw and Smackdown ratings news, and more.

