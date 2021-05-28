VIP AUDIO 5/27 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): AEW PPV Preview, Jimmy Smith as new Raw announcer, Raw, Smackdown, NXT, MMA analysis (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a match-by-match preview of the AEW Double or Nothing PPV. Then they talk about the announcing changes in WWE with Adnan Virk’s removal, what to expect from Jimmy Smith, and whether Tom Phillips can be reprogrammed for a new job in society. Finally, they review last week’s WWE Smackdown, this week’s WWE Raw, this week’s NXT on USA show, and the latest in MMA.

