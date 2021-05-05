News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/4 – WKH – NXT Review: Kross no-sells everything and everyone but a belt, NXT Women’s Tag Street Fight headlines, another Million Dollar Man appearance, more (29 min.)

May 5, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews of NXT on USA start to finish including Karrion Kross no-selling everything and everyone but a belt, NXT Women’s Tag Street Fight headlines, another Million Dollar Man appearance in a Cameron Grimes skit, Swerve Scott vs. Leon Ruff, and more.

