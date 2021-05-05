SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 5/4 – WKH - NXT Review: Kross no-sells everything and everyone but a belt, NXT Women's Tag Street Fight headlines, another Million Dollar Man appearance, more (29 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 29:49 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews of NXT on USA start to finish including Karrion Kross no-selling everything and everyone but a belt, NXT Women’s Tag Street Fight headlines, another Million Dollar Man appearance in a Cameron Grimes skit, Swerve Scott vs. Leon Ruff, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO