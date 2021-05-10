SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 5/9 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Wade's pick as a faster rising star between Ziggler and McIntyre, Jericho singing his own praises again, McMahon's spin on WWE financials, Raw review (138 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:18:41 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The May 3, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including lots of ratings news, concrete signs of TNA’s name change, Triple H explains “WWE” name change while missing the entire point, Hogan’s legal defeat, Rock’s pep rally, SD and Impact spoilers, and more.

•The May 4, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format with questions regarding whether Dolph Ziggler or Drew McIntyre will rise faster, how does Undertaker’s pay get handled by WWE, could WrestleMania VII have drawn if Savage-Warrior was the top billed match instead of Hogan-Slaughter, and what is the proper use of the term “job” and “jobber.”

•The May 5, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news with a focus today on WWE’s 2011 Q1 financial results and Vince McMahon’s analysis and spin on those results. Where is he on target and fair and in what areas is he hiding behind corporate speak and not holding himself accountable for some mistakes a few years ago? A look at many aspects of today’s financial news and WWE reaction to the numbers.

•The May 6, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Chris Jericho singing again but this time it’s his own praises, plus Hurricane Helms in a motorcycle accident, Skip Sheffield injury update, an update on the TNA rebranding, and TNA Impact ratings analysis.

•The May 7, 2011 episode features analysis of Friday Night Smackdown including a walk through the entire show including Christian’s first (and only) World Title defense against Randy Orton, more on Booker, Sin Cara, Kharma, The Corre, more.

•The May 8, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including the Over the Limit PPV main event stip, Rick Steamboat and Sgt. Slaughter on the road for WWE and making appearances in front of fans, Jim Ross’s highlights of the big convention this weekend with updates on various names from the last, Ross’s thoughts on the Orton-Christian title change and fan reaction to it, notes on TNA’s live event last night including Mr. Anderson’s response to a fan that had people laughing, and more.

•The May 9, 2011 episode features a look at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw including R-Truth continuing to shine on the mic with a variety of quotebook-worthy comments, the no. 1 contender decided for the next PPV (whatever it’s called) and also the stip for that match, plus in general the landscape post-Rock, post-WrestleMania, and post-Draft begins to become clear.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO