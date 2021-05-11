News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey discuss the decline of Donald Cerrone, preview UFC 262, recap a noteworthy Bellator 258, more (113 min)

May 10, 2021

VIP AUDIO 5/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey discuss the decline of Donald Cerrone, preview UFC 262, recap a noteworthy Bellator 258, more (113 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the most recent UFC Fight Night from Las Vegas. They discuss the decline of Donald Cerrone. They preview UFC 262. They recap a very noteworthy Bellator 258. Rick gives his report on Canelo vs. Saunders. They go to the email corner and discuss the PFL and the status of Michelle Waterson. The show closes with Rick discussing his binge of “Dark Side of the Ring.”

