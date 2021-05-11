SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 5/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Fairplay (AD-FREE): Drew vs. Lashley, Humberto-Sheamus finish, Charlotte's revival, Riddle & Orton, live callers, emails (111 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:51:36 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jonny Fairplay to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, the scary finish for Humberto Carrillo vs. Sheamus, Charlotte’s revival with her reinvented character, Shelton Benjamin vs. Cedric Alexander, the Riddle-Randy Orton pairing, some funny lines from John Morrison, Sheamus, and A.J. Styles, the announcing of Adnan Virk, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO