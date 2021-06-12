SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/12 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (6-9-16) Keller talks with Jonny Fairplay about NXT Takeover, Roster Split, Brock Lesnar in UFC again, Mr. Anderson, Finn Balor, American Alpha (94 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:34:33 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (6-9-2016). This Interview Classic features PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with Jonny Fairplay, a pro wrestling manager on the indy scene and also years ago with TNA, plus famous for his reality TV appearances including on CBS’s “Survivor.” They talk about NXT Takeover “The End,” the pros and cons of the roster split, Brock Lesnar’s return to UFC, the career of Mr. Kennedy/Mr. Anderson, Vince Russo’s philosophies on pro wrestling, and more with live callers and emailers.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO