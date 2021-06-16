SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/15 – WKH - The News: Raw ratings details, Samoa Joe returns to NXT, Moxley and Renee announce birth of daughter, Don West's health battle (20 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 20:30 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including Raw ratings details, Samoa Joe returns to NXT, a rundown of key happenings on NXT on USA tonight, Jon Moxley and Renee Paquett (Young) announce birth of daughter, and some thoughts on Don West and his health battle.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO