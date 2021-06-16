VIP AUDIO 6/16 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: The artistry of deathmatch wrestling – A deathmatch wrestling conversation with G-Raver (63 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Deathmatch wrestling via an interview with G-Raver. On the show, Zack Heydorn and G-Raver talk the artistry of deathmatch wrestling. Specific topics include what goes into setting up a deathmatch, narrative structure in the deathmatch setting, selling during a deathmatch, the importance of character work, the future of deathmatch wrestling, and more. Enjoy!

