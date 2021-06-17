VIP AUDIO 6/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (9-4-2003): The backstage story on Vince McMahon stopping Rhyno vs. Tajiri match mid-stream during live event, Vince dismisses logic in Kane-Shane McMahon angle (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline from September 4, 2003 covering the following topics: The backstage story on Vince McMahon stopping Rhyno vs. Tajiri match mid-stream during live event, Vince dismisses logic in Kane-Shane McMahon angle, Coach’s push, Low Ki, Jim Cornette booking OVW to match WWE TV, and more.

