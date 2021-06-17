SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/16 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk "Loki" and the future of the MCU, Tian Sha and Xia Li, Rich's thoughts on NXT In Your House and "Dungeon Crawler Carl," more (119 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:59:45 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav spend the first few minutes of VIP giddy over the newest episode of “Loki” and speculate on the future of the MCU. Travis had to get over his sour mood over the 76ers losing. Rich gives us his thoughts on In Your House and the fallout on NXT TV. Finally the Tian Sha/Xia Li story gets some payoff. Rich finished with “Dungeon Crawler Carl” and shares his thoughts and opinions. The B.A. mailbag gets sorted and emptied.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO