VIP AUDIO 6/19 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Darby vs. Sky & Ethan, Brock Anderson’s in-ring debut with Cody, Andrade’s sitdown interview with Ross, Hager vs. Wardlow MMA-style cage fight, more (44 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite including Darby vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page, Brock Anderson’s in-ring debut with Cody Rhodes, Andrade’s sitdown interview with Jim Ross, Jake Hager vs. Wardlow MMA-style cage fight, and much more. Also, some talk at the start about the latest Wrestling Forum newsletter from 1987 that was posted earlier in the day.

