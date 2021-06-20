News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (6-21-16) Keller & Valley talk upside of Seth as a centerpiece, Corbin, Styles, Brand Split, more with live callers and emails (87 min)

June 20, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (6-21-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jim Valley to discuss the previous night’s Raw happenings including setting up the Battleground Triple Threat match, the upcoming roster split, Money in the Bank, the upsides of Seth Rollins as a heel or a face centerpiece, A.J. Styles, Baron Corbin, and more with live callers questions and topics via email.

