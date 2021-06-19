VIP AUDIO 6/19 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (6-16-16) Keller interviews Sam Roberts about upside of Nakamura, New Day, KO, Alberto, Reigns (92 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (6-16-2016). This Interview Classic features PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with pro wrestling podcast host and SiriusXM Satellite prime time host Sam Roberts, formerly of the Opie & Anthony show, discussing his history and how he got into wrestling interviewing, some stories from his interviews, who he’d most like to interview in the future, and more about his career. Throughout the 100 minutes, they also preview various aspects of Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV, look at future potential big stars, discuss Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, John Cena, New Day, Alberto Del Rio, and others in particular. Live callers, email questions, and Twitter topics are sprinkled in throughout.

