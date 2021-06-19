VIP AUDIO 6/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (9-18-2003): Details on two legit backstage fights, WWE’s spin on Superstar Graham on Confidential, Triple H’s extraordinary attempts to get into movies, more (34 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to two early Wade Keller Hotline from September 2003. The first installment of the Wade Keller Hotline Flashback was recorded and originally published on September 16, 2003 featuring a special commentary on the WWF Confidential story on “Superstar” Billy Graham – what story did the WWF tell and how close did it match reality? The second Hotline was recorded and originally published on September 18, 2003 and covered these topics: Details on two backstage legit fights in WWE and TNA, plus Angle’s family medical history raises concerns, Triple H goes to extraordinary lengths to get into movies, rave review of the Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle match on Smackdown, and more.

