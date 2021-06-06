VIP AUDIO 6/5 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including reviews of Raw and Smackdown, Punk wearing Savage gear, should Cena stay champ until he faced Rock, Flair’s legal battle, Lesnar talks about Heyman, more (151 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The May 24, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw ratings rebound, Tough Enough, Sting headed to UK, Divorce in WWE, Kharma’s expected absence, Raw Roulette returning, TNA exec out, a Sports Entertainment summit, and more.

•The May 25, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including: Mick Foley seems to have Vince Russo figured out, Kevin Nash looking for Summerslam return, and Brock Lesnar talks about Heyman, new book, WWE memories.

•The May 26, 2011 episode features a look at the second episode of Impact Wrestling since the revamp of the look and name of the show, including a walk through the entire show and analysis of how much wrestling seemed to matter this week.

•The May 27, 2011 episode features a look at the latest headlines including Impact Ratings and a way to subtract to gain, Smackdown World Title match and how to cross-promote it on Raw, Hogan’s new video game concept, and Ric Flair’s latest legal headline.

•The May 28, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including the following topics: Should John Cena hold the WWE Title until WrestleMania next year against The Rock, will ROH get international TV deals due to the Sinclair deal, could C.M. Punk be in trouble for wearing Randy Savage gear on Raw, and would you write a book about being a wrestling reporter.

•The May 29, 2011 episode features a rundown and analysis of WWE Smackdown from Friday night including the no. 1 contendership three-way main event with an angle at the end to further tension between Christian and Orton that the announcers apparently totally missed or were instructed not to acknowledge, plus what could this Great Khali turn be leading to, the replacements for LayCool, and more.

•The May 30, 2011 episode features a rundown and analysis of Raw including the good and bad of the Kharma segment, Alex Riley’s big breakout moment, Michael Cole settles into new/old role, R-Truth furthers feud with Cena, another President Obama skit, and more.

