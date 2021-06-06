SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/6 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: Kojima’s Strong Impact in the U.S., Road to Dominion and preview, and Miho Abe returns (38 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 38:19 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers Satoshi Kojima’s in-ring debuts for both NJPW Strong and Impact Wrestling. He also covers the Road to Dominion including the return of Miho Abe and the IWGP Tag Team and NEVER Openweight Six-man Tag Team titles, and previews Dominion. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO