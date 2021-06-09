SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/8 – WKH - The News: Ratings for Raw, Smackdown, and Dynamite, plus review of NXT on USA including final Takeover hype and Ted DiBiase announcement (24 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 23:52 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including the ratings for Raw last night and then AEW Dynamite and Smackdown last Friday night. Then a review of NXT on USA on Tuesday night featuring the final hype for NXT Takeover “In Your House” this Sunday including an announcement by Ted DiBiase how he’ll let Cameron Grimes and L.A. Knight decide who carries on the Million Dollar Legacy, a five-way brawl at the end with Karrion Kross and his challenges, the return of Io Shiari, more with Indi Hartwell’s obsession with Dexter Lumis, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO