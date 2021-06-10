SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/9 – East Coast Cast #555 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss everyone surrounding Reigns killing it, potential Mysterio-Reigns title match, NXT In Your House predictions, more (90 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, Cam and Trav discuss Smackdown and, specifically, Roman Reigns and everyone surrounding him killing it right now. Assumptions made about a potential Rey Mysterio vs. Roman Reigns title match this summer. NXT’s In Your House PPV is this weekend and the guys run down the card and make a few match predictions. Plus very early WWE draft speculation, quick thoughts on Andrade debuting on AEW Dynamite, the need for an AEW highlight show, live calls, and more.

