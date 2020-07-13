VIP AUDIO 7/12 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Would WWE hand over Raw or SD to a “guest director” from Hollywood for a new vision? Could Otis cash in MITB at Swamp Match? Should Moxley-Cage end clean? More (25 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Ask the Editor format with the following listener-submitted topics: Would WWE hand over Raw or Smackdown to a “guest director” from Hollywood for a new vision? Could Otis cash in MITB at Swamp Match? Should Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage end clean? Do demographic wins between AEW and NXT count for much?

Send questions for future Ask the Editor podcasts to askwadekeller@gmail.com.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO