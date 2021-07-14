SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells and Lindberg cover impending Karrion Kross-Johnny Gargano feud, Duke Hudson's standout debut, surprising next steps for Xia Li and Aliyah, more (101 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:41:50 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg cover the impending Karrion Kross-Johnny Gargano feud, Duke Hudson’s standout debut, surprising next steps for Xia Li and Aliyah, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO