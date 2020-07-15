VIP AUDIO 7/14 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Parks talk Raw’s dreadful rating, AEW vs. NXT scorecard, Horror Show preview, Evil’s Dominion win, Sasha & Bayley (90 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, a columnist for Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter and host of the PWTorch Dailycast “Wrestling Night in America” podcast. They being with reaction to the breaking news of Raw’s record-low rating. Then they assess the scorecard for the AEW Fyter Fest vs. NXT Great American Bash two-week battle including the quarter hour and minute-by-minute details we have exclusive access to. From there, a look at New Japan’s big weekend and Evil’s surprising elevation, a preview of Extreme Rules: Horror Show, and Mailbag topics including a lot on the WWE women’s division, Shayna Baszler, a possible Evolution 2 all-women’s PPV, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO