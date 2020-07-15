News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot, Fear, and Lindsey Kelk break down the many issues preventing the AEW women’s division from reaching full potential (65 min)

July 14, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: “Dreaming Nervously.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear are joined by Lindsey Kelk of the podcast Tights & Fights to take a long, hard look at the problems plaguing the AEW women’s division. They look at positioning on the card, long-term booking, lack of character development, injuries, resistance to intergender wrestling, the disappearance of Riho, and suggestions for Nyla Rose’s manager, among other topics.

