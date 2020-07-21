News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Peteani (AD-FREE): Eye for an Eye match follow-up, Drew-Dolph rematch, Sasha-Asuka resolution, Orton-Show (102 min)

July 21, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Frank Peteani to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails including Horror Show fallout including the Eye for an Eye match follow-up and Sasha-Asuka resolution by Stephanie McMahon, plus a Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler rematch, Big Show vs. Randy Orton main event, Mustafa Ali’s return, some missing pieces, and more. Some bonus AWA and Bobby Heenan talk early, too!

