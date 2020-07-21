News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review the week’s two UFC cards, look ahead to final cards at “Fight Island,” more (66 min)

July 20, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review a week full of two UFC cards. They look ahead to the final cards at “Fight Island.” They go into the email section examining takedowns, defensive fights, and the UFC new apparel deal. The show closes with Robert giving his thoughts on the state of WWE.

