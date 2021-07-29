VIP AUDIO 7/29 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Reviews of Smackdown, Raw, NXT on USA and general state of NXT, New Japan, Gage-Cardona, UFC (63 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

Review of WWE Smackdown

Review of WWE Raw

Review NXT on USA

Review of New Japan’s weekend

Thoughts on GCW’s Nick Gage vs. Matt Cardona match

Review of the latest UFC card and a weekend MMA preview

NOTE: This show had to be recorded a day early due to Todd’s travel schedule, so there isn’t a review of AEW Dynamite in this session.

