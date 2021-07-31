News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/31 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline (11-5-2003): Steve Austin book sales compared to Hogan and Lita out of the gate, PPV buyrates down in fall season, Matt Hardy and Lita sent to separate shows, Low Ki (20 min)

July 31, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline Flashback from November 5, 2003 covering these topics: Steve Austin book sales compared to Hulk Hogan and Lita out of the gate, PPV buyrates down in fall season, Matt Hardy and Lita sent to separate shows, thoughts on early TNA highs and lows, Low Ki, and more.

