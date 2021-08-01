VIP AUDIO 7/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): PWTorch contributor Chris Maitland talks Mike Bennett, keeping Hangman Page away from “Lucy,” Bray Wyatt release, more (69 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, PWTorch contributor Chris Maitland joins to chat about Hangman Page’s journey and the dangers of “pulling the football” Charlie Brown style with regard to appearing in the AEW title match, Mike Bennett’s tweets and how fans can go too far online, the Dragon Lee-Hiromu example of making a match repeated yet meaningful, thoughts on Jade Cargill, and the release of Bray Wyatt.

