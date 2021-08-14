VIP AUDIO 8/14 – WKPWP Interview Classic with ex-WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini (AD-FREE): (8-12-11) Evaluating Summerslam build with Cena vs. Punk, Orton vs. Christian, backstage WWE stories (94 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from ten years ago with former WWE creative team member John Piermarini. They discuss the final hype for Summerslam on Raw, the fact that only four matches have been announced, predictions for the show, and more related to Sunday’s PPV, plus they take live calls for an hour. In the 30-minute previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they discuss whether there’s any sense of real heat between WWE regulars (Punk, Orton, Cena) and The Rock based on latest comments aimed at one another, and analysis of Jim Ross’s return and Alex Riley’s babyface push.

