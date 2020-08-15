VIP AUDIO 8/15 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Remembering Kamala with full career retrospective, nuances and historical significance of Ric Flair’s appearance on Raw, effectiveness of tag team appreciation night segment on Dynamite (100 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: remembering Kamala with a full career retrospective including specific discussion points on his involvement with Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, full analysis on the nuances and historical significance of Ric Flair’s appearance on Raw opposite Randy Orton, whether or not the tag team appreciation night segment was effective on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

