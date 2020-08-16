VIP AUDIO 8/15 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Bliss confronts Braun in the ring, Styles mocks analytics, Retribution cause more chaos, Sonya-Mandy hair match scheduled, Triple Brand Battle Royal (36 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including Alexa Bliss confronts Braun Strowman in the ring, A.J.Styles mocks analytics, Retribution cause more chaos, Sonya Deville-Mandy Rose hair match scheduled, Triple Brand Battle Royal to set up Bayley’s Summerslam challenger, and more.

