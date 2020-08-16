VIP AUDIO 8/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback w/Powell (AD-FREE): (8-18-15) Rock overrated or underrated, Summerslam’s Lesnar-Taker angle, more (115 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (8-18-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers big happenings on Raw and a look ahead to Summerslam, plus a wide range of other topics via email questions. Then in the previously-VIP exclusive Aftershow, they discuss these topics provided via email questions from listeners: Triple H vs. Seth possibilities, could Tough Enough’s Josh or Tanner be a main roster success, is Rock overrated or underrated as a worker and an all-time great, and more.

