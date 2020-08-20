VIP AUDIO 8/19 – East Coast Cast #515 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Sonya Deville’s encounter with stalker, WWE Network showing independent wrestling shows, Triple H and the Velveteen allegations, more (120 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Trav and Cam discuss the disturbing news of Sonya Deville’s scary in-home encounter with her stalker. Taking precautions as a public figure. WWE Network now showing independent wrestling shows, highlighting their current talent’s past. Triple H wants to sweep the Velveteen allegations under the rug. Comparing MJF of today to 1999 Rock. Will Bayley and Sasha’s run continue after Summerslam? Why is the WWE Payback PPV a week after Summerslam? Cam is bad at analogies, and a hurricane attacked Kylin!

