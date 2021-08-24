VIP AUDIO 8/23 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Summerslam fallout, Priest steps into main event scene, Bliss-Charlotte feud begins, R-K-Bro celebration, Kross-Ricochet, Miz-Morrison break-up, Logan Paul (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Summerslam fallout, Damian Priest steps into main event scene, Alexa Bliss-Charlotte Flair feud begins, R-K-Bro celebration, Karrion Kross-Ricochet, Miz-Morrison break-up, Logan Paul gets booed, and more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply