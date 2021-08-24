SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 8/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review latest UFC headlined by Jared Cannonier & Kelvin Gastelum, preview Fight Night headlined by Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze, react to Punk's AEW debut, more (92 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:32:48 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey break down a busy week in combat sports. They review the latest UFC offering, headlined by Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum. They preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze. They then shift the show to focus on the busy weekend in pro wrestling. They react to CM Punk’s AEW debut, the respective returns of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar to WWE, and a disappointing showing by Goldberg at Summerslam.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO