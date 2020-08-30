VIP AUDIO 8/29 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Mick Foley (AD-FREE): The prospects of Sting vs. Seth being good, WM32, New Japan, Randy Savage, Vince McMahon, more (110 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from August 22, 2015 with Jim Ross talking WrestleMania 32, the return of Sting and the prospects of his match with Seth Rollins being good, what went wrong with Sting as WCW Champion, the return of the Dudleys, working with Randy Savage, Vince McMahon, WWE Network, NXT, the Paul Boesch library, New Japan, Lucha Underground, and much more including 38 minutes of previously VIP-exclusive “Aftershow” content.

